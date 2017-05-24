Bank holds rate at 0.5%

Photo: The Canadian Press

Uncertainties continue to obscure the economy's stronger-than-expected start to the year, the Bank of Canada said Wednesday as it stuck with its trendsetting interest rate of 0.5 per cent.

In explaining its decision to hold the rate, the central bank once again highlighted weak wage growth and the slowing pace of underlying inflation as examples the economy still has room for improvement.

For balance, the bank's scheduled rate announcement pointed to the surprisingly healthy start to the year in areas such as employment, consumer spending and the housing markets. In Wednesday's statement, the bank added better business investment numbers to the list.

"Recent economic data have been encouraging," the bank said.

"Consumer spending and the housing sector continue to be robust on the back of an improving labour market, and these are becoming more broadly based across regions."

The bank's statement also said while recent government policy measures on real estate have contributed to more sustainable outlooks for household debt, the rules have yet to have a substantial cooling effect on hot housing markets.

Many economists later noted that the tone of the bank's brief, one-page statement was a little more upbeat than they had expected.

"There is one clear message embedded in these 300 words and that is the Bank of Canada is not spooked either by housing or by coming trade talks (with the U.S.)," said Frances Donald, senior economist for Manulife Asset Management.

"They are staying the course, confident in the growth path and not afraid of a recent deceleration in inflation."

Donald said the statement read a bit like a "placeholder" ahead of the Bank of Canada's July rate decision, which will be accompanied by its updated projections. She added that it was likely too difficult for the bank to summarize its nuanced views in Wednesday's release about the complex and developing issues Canada has faced over the past couple of months.