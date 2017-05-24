42377
41930

Business  

Home Capital draws $250M

- | Story: 197774

Home Capital Group says it has drawn down a further $250 million this week from its emergency line of credit to repay deposit notes due Wednesday.

That leaves the Toronto-based mortgage company (TSX:HCG) with $350 million left from a $2 billion line of credit provided by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan late last month.

The pension plan provided the loan after Home Capital's customers began to drain their high-interest savings accounts.

The flood of deposit withdrawals followed allegations filed against Home Capital in April.

Home Capital has denied accusations that it misled investors in statements and comments issued by senior executives, including two former CEOs and a third man who was the lender's chief financial officer at the time.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

42232
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
40977
Real Estate
3064261
3461 11Ave NE
4+ bedrooms
$998,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41774
Press Room