Stretched to mortgage limit

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nearly three quarters of Canadian homeowners say they would have difficulty paying their mortgage if their payments were to increase by more than 10 per cent, says a new survey by Manulife Bank.

Thirty-eight per cent of those polled say their mortgage bills could rise between one to five per cent before they would have financial difficulty; 20 per cent say they could sustain an increase in payments between six to 10 per cent before having trouble; and 14 per cent say any hike would be a problem.

Twenty-two per cent said they could handle a payment increase of between 11 to 30 per cent, while the remaining seven per cent didn't know or were unsure.

"What these people don't realize is that we're at record low interest rates today," said Rick Lunny, president and CEO of Manulife Bank, adding that a 10 per cent increase in mortgage payments could be the result of as little as a one per cent interest hike.

"When you put it into that context, they're not really prepared for what is inevitable. Sooner or later, interest rates are going to rise."

Millennials were the group that on average had the highest amount of outstanding mortgage debt, at $223,000, while gen X-ers (those aged 36 to 52) had an average of $202,000 owing. Baby boomers (ages 53 to 70) had $180,000.