Concern over energy drinks

The death of a 16-year-old South Carolina boy from a probable caffeine-induced heart arrhythmia has renewed concerns about the risks of young people consuming energy drinks and other beverages containing high levels of the stimulant.

Davis Cripe died April 26 after drinking a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink over a two-hour period before collapsing in his classroom.

The Chapin, S.C., high school student was a healthy teenager with no pre-existing heart condition, local coroner Gary Watts said Monday in releasing the cause of death.

Consuming excessive caffeine can speed up the heart rate and in some cases lead to an arrhythmia, a condition in which the electrical impulses that co-ordinate the heartbeat go awry, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow or in an irregular pattern.

"If you look at what the young man drank ... it's a fair bit of caffeine over a fairly short period of time," Dr. Michael Reider, head of pediatrics at Western University, said Wednesday from London, Ont.

Reider said many energy drinks, such as Red Bull, Monster and Rockstar, contain high levels of caffeine, as do Mountain Dew in the U.S. and lattes, which are made from coffee.

Some energy drinks contain more than 200 milligrams of the stimulant, he said. "So it's entirely possible ... this young man may have taken in 400 milligrams in the space of two hours.

"That would definitely quickly kick your heart rate up, and if you have some (underlying) cardiac arrhythmia, it just might fall into a pattern where it speeds up just enough to have a fatal arrhythmia."

The American Academy of Pediatrics is unequivocal in its position on the caffeine-rich beverages: "Energy drinks pose potential health risks because of the stimulants they contain and should never be consumed by children or adolescents."

Health Canada says most adults can safely consume two servings of a typical caffeinated energy drink per day with no health consequences, but recommends that children and women of child-bearing age limit their consumption, spokesman Henry Guardado said by email.