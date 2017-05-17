Nickel mine set to close

Photo: Twitter

Vale Canada Ltd. is confirming that operations will be suspended at a nickel mine in Thompson, Man.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Steelworkers union announced the Birchtree Mine would be shifting to "care and maintenance" and will no longer produce nickel starting Oct. 1.

The union says that will result in the layoff of 150 workers at the mine.

Vale Canada confirms that number in a news release and adds another 50 jobs in downstream processing, service and support functions will also be affected.

Vale says it will do all that it can to mitigate the number of people adversely affected.

Les Ellsworth, president of Local 6166, tells CTV News the news came as a shock.

“People are scared," he says. "There are no other jobs they are going to get in town. If they were, they are going to be low-paying jobs that would not support their families. They’ve bought homes, they’ve bought vehicles based on these high-paying jobs, so it would be very difficult for them."