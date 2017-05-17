41299
Ford to cut 1,400 jobs

Ford Motor Co. has confirmed it plans to cut 10 per cent of its salaried jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.

The company says it will offer voluntary early retirement and separation packages to its workers. It expects 1,400 positions to be affected by the end of September.

Ford says its European and South American operations have already cut workers and won't be affected.

The company says it will release more details to employees in June.

Ford's stock price has fallen nearly 40 per cent over the last three years as investors worry that U.S. sales are peaking. Ford is also spending heavily on future technology, like self-driving and fully electric cars.

