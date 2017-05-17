Trudeau to talk tech

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pitch Canada's technology sector at Microsoft CEO Summit in Redmond, Wash.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to pitch major multinational companies on investing in Canada's technology sector on Wednesday, joining top business leaders inside the closed-door Microsoft CEO Summit in Redmond, Wash.

Trudeau's visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration poses both challenges and opportunities for Canada's high-tech industry. Trump's "America First" rhetoric and his plans to slash corporate taxes could mean more investment flows south of the border, but his restrictive approach to immigration could draw talent north, experts say.

Trudeau is the first sitting head of government or state to be invited to address the annual gathering of CEOs, his office said.

"The prime minister's participation in the summit is an important opportunity to encourage innovation, promote investment in the technology sector, and draw global talent to Canada," said press secretary Andree-Lyne Halle in a statement.

"The PM will showcase Canada's skilled, hard-working, creative, and diverse workforce. It is an ideal venue to remind decision makers and investors that Canada is recognized as a world leader in research and development in many areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 3D programming."

The summit, under the theme "The CEO Agenda: Navigating Change," will bring together more than 150 executives to Redmond, just outside of Seattle. Trudeau will meet with investors to discuss what Canada has to offer and hear their perspectives, ideas and advice, Halle said.