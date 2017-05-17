$1M for the community

Photo: Google Street View

Last year, Valley First Credit Union invested a record-breaking $1,023,604 across the Thompson-Okanagan and Similkameen.

The Okanagan-based credit union doled out sponsorships, donations and community partnerships in support of almost 85 local, not-for-profit organizations.

“When co-operative financial institutions like Valley First grow and succeed, our communities benefit,” said Susan Ewanick, Valley First’s president. “Investing in our communities isn’t just something we do – it’s at the core of our organizational culture.”

Along with the support the credit union gave to community groups, Valley First employees also donated more than $30,000 and volunteered 2,312 hours through the credit union’s employee giving program.

The credit union also says 2016 brought a successful Feed the Valley campaign. Through the campaign, Valley First raised $301,692 to help fight hunger in the region. That’s enough money for 905,076 meals for community members.

Since its inception in 2010, Feed the Valley has raised $1,459,516 and collected 71,652 pounds of food.