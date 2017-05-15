Blocks to closing TV stations

Photo: Contributed

Canada's big TV ownership groups will have to jump over new hurdles if they want to shutter any of their local TV stations, according to licence renewals granted Monday by the country's broadcast regulator.

Station owners will have to give 120 days notice of an intended closure, during which time the regulator will open the proposed shutdown to public hearings, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in issuing five-year licence renewals for the major TV conglomerates.

The process could result in the regulator denying permission for closing a station, said a CRTC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, there are no guarantees that a station earmarked for going off the air would remain open, the official acknowledged.

The public would be consulted through open hearings and social media if a closure were to be proposed, the regulator said.

During hearings last year into the viability of local TV, the CRTC was warned that nearly half of the country’s local stations could be off the air by 2020 without a boost in revenues to pay for local programming.

The CRTC also announced Monday that TV stations owned by large English-language groups will be required to air six hours per week — three hours in smaller markets — of so-called "locally reflective news and information" as part of their overall commitments to broadcast 14 hours of local programming in larger markets and seven hours in non-metropolitan communities.

The TV groups must also spend a minimum of 30 per cent of gross revenues on Canadian content, with 11 per cent set aside specifically for local news and information, said the CRTC, a requirement that was unchanged from the last time licences were renewed.