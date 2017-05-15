Bell appeals to cord-cutters

Photo: Contributed

Bell is offering TV viewers who abandoned their expensive cable packages a new cheaper option for live streaming.

The Montreal-based telecommunications company has unveiled Alt TV — a streaming service that acts like a traditional cable package.

The service lets viewers stream live programs through devices like Apple TV, on their computers and through smartphones or tablets.

It starts at $14.95 per month for a package of 30 channels, which includes Canadian networks CBC, CTV, Global and City and the big U.S. networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

More expensive packages are also available and individual channels can be subscribed to a la carte.

The service is only available to Bell's Internet subscribers. It is launching first in Ontario and Quebec with plans to expand to Atlantic Canada and Manitoba.

The move comes as a growing number of Canadians scrap their cable packages in favour of embracing digital options like streaming services Netflix, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video.