41717
38900

Business  

Amaya moving to T.O.

- | Story: 196867

Amaya Inc. says it plans to change its corporate name and intends to eventually move its head office to Toronto from Montreal.

The owner of PokerStars and other online gaming businesses says its proposed new name is The Stars Group Inc.

The announcement came with Amaya's latest financial report, for the first three months of this year.

Amaya beat analyst estimates with revenue at US$317.32 million, up 10 per cent from last year.

Its net earnings and adjusted earnings per share were also above estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Business News

38409
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
1926928
lakefront Acreages on South Arrow Lake only minutes to Castlegar
$449,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227
Press Room
39687