Amaya moving to T.O.

Photo: PokerStars

Amaya Inc. says it plans to change its corporate name and intends to eventually move its head office to Toronto from Montreal.

The owner of PokerStars and other online gaming businesses says its proposed new name is The Stars Group Inc.

The announcement came with Amaya's latest financial report, for the first three months of this year.

Amaya beat analyst estimates with revenue at US$317.32 million, up 10 per cent from last year.

Its net earnings and adjusted earnings per share were also above estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.