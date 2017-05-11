'Massive' NAFTA changes

Photo: The Canadian Press U.S. trade representative designate Robert Lighthizer.

President Donald Trump says he's ready to start a major renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, now that his trade czar has achieved his long-awaited confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

The upper chamber voted Thursday with a large bipartisan majority of 82-14 to approve Robert Lighthizer, giving the administration its U.S. trade representative and allowing it to finally kickstart its NAFTA process.

The president told an interviewer with The Economist that he intends to proceed quickly thereafter: Trump plans to file a 90-day notice with Congress, work with it on negotiating priorities, and start talks with Canada and Mexico later this year.

"The clock starts ticking (with Lighthizer's confirmation)," Trump told the magazine before the vote. The administration has begun signalling that it wants significant changes in a range of areas, including dairy, lumber, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and the dispute-resolution system.

Trump interjected when the interviewer suggested it sounds like he wants a big renegotiation.

"Big isn't a good enough word," the president replied. "Massive."

But that desire for a "massive" renegotiation is butting up against the mundane realities of the political calendar. The U.S. and Mexico have both expressed a desire to get a deal by early next year, before the Mexican election. Few observers believe a substantive renegotiation is possible within a few months.