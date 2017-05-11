Canadian Tire profits climb

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Tire CEO Stephen Wetmore

Canadian Tire reported Thursday that its profit jumped 26 per cent in its latest quarter.

The national retailer, most known for selling sporting and automotive goods, says it earned $107.9 million, or $1.24 per share, for the 13-week period ended April 1. That compares with $85.6 million, or 90 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.

Its revenue climbed 7.6 per cent to $2.75 billion.

The Toronto-based company (TSX:CTC.A) said the improvement came despite warmer weather in January and February that hurt sales in outerwear, accessories and boots and a cold start to spring that took a bite out of sales in bicycles, running shoes and casual clothing.

Overall, sales at Canadian Tire locations grew two per cent, but same-store sales, a key metric measuring transactions at stores open for at least a year, were flat at 0.5 per cent.

FGL Sports, which includes the Sport Chek banner, saw a decline of 1.4 per cent in sales and a 2.7 per cent drop in same-store sales.

Retail sales at its Mark's stores increased by 5.7 per cent and same-store sales climbed 5.4 per cent.