41299
39499

Business  

Trashed sneakers: $1,425

- | Story: 196368

Mud jeans are so last week. The latest destroyed fashion item to light up social media is a ripped-up sneaker that sells for $1,425 at Neiman Marcus.

Pictures on the department store's website show a white and yellow high-top sneaker with large holes, peeling leather and numerous scratches. Neiman Marcus says online that the sneakers have "heavy distressing," and are an example of Maison Margiela's "avant-garde fashion."

Just last week, rival Nordstrom got its share of social media attention for selling dirty-looking jeans with caked-on mud for $425.

A representative for Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
40969
Real Estate
3063083
1021 Lawson Ave.
$1,759,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42026
Press Room
39499