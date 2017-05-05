Wages flat, fewer jobless

Photo: CTV

The unemployment rate fell last month to its lowest level since the start of the last major recession nearly nine years ago, but wage growth stalled to its weakest in more than two decades, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Hourly wages expanded by 0.7 per cent in April, the slowest year-over-year growth since the federal agency started collecting that data in January 1997.

The country's unemployment rate fell to 6.5 per cent last month — its lowest level since October 2008 and 0.6 percentage points lower compared to a year earlier — as fewer youth searched for work.

B.C.'s unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent, up a tenth of a point. In Kelowna, it was 4.8 per cent, down from 6.4 per cent a month earlier.

The drop in youth participation helped push the jobless rate down by 0.2 percentage points in April even though overall employment was almost unchanged.

Some analysts said the data will likely continue to give the Bank of Canada some cause for concern on the state of the economy.

"The fly in the ointment continues to be weak wage growth," said RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen in a note to clients.

There were job gains of 3,200 last month, though Statistics Canada considers that statistically insignificant.