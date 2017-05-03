Landlines so last century

Photo: The Canadian Press

Deborah Braswell, a university administrator in Alabama, is a member of a dwindling group — people with a landline phone at home.

According to a U.S. government study released Thursday, 50.8 per cent of homes and apartments had only cellphone service in the latter half of 2016, the first time such households attained a majority in the survey. Braswell and her family are part of the 45.9 per cent that still have landline phones. The remaining households have no phone service at all.

More than 39 per cent of U.S. households — including Braswell's — have both landline and cellphone service. The landline comes in handy when someone misplaces one of the seven cellphones kicking around her three-story house in a Birmingham suburb. "You walk around your house calling yourself to find it," she says.

Renters and younger adults are more likely to have just a cellphone, which researchers attribute to their mobility and comfort with newer technologies.

USTelecom, a trade group for traditional phone companies, estimates that true landlines — the copper kind — now connect fewer than 20 per cent of households. The group says companies have adapted by offering other types of services, including video and, for some, cellphones.