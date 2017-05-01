Gen Z loves the Zipcar

Photo: Google Images

Zipcars are speeding to the top.

Zipcar has expanded to 100 more Colleges and Universities

More than 600 schools currently offer Zipcar.

Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network and the largest provider of campus car-sharing programs,

This growth stems from an increase in the number of campuses interested in offering a car-free or car-light campus lifestyle to Generation Z (Gen Z) students, who now make up the majority of the student population.

“Gen Z is an exciting and quickly growing demographic that has very different attitudes toward brands and transportation,” said Kate Pope Smith, Zipcar director, integrated marketing.

“From what we’ve seen, they prefer to have access to a car rather than owning one, much like their millennial predecessors, but they also want to do business with real people, allowing us to get creative with some IRL marketing tactics that have been successful in building authentic relationships with Gen Zers.”

Zipcars on campus and in cities around the world are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for reservation with gas, insurance and 180 miles per day included.

Students at participating schools can join today by visiting www.zipcar.com/universities.