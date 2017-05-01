High workers, higher costs

Photo: The Canadian Press A technician tests a sample at SureHire, an Edmonton-based drug testing company.

Oilpatch CEOs fear their costs will rise when the federal government passes recently introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

The issue of drug use is closely watched in the industry, where workers tend to be young and hazards include long commutes to and from remote drilling sites, wells that produce poisonous or explosive gas and exposure to heavy machinery. Many oil and gas companies have strict bans on alcohol and drugs at work.

Precision Drilling CEO Kevin Neveu, whose Calgary-based firm operates in both Canada and the United States, says his opposition to legalization is supported by his company's experiences in Colorado after that state legalized the drug in 2014.

He said costs there have increased for employees who need drug counselling or for those who fail drug tests and must be sent home under Precision's "zero tolerance" drug and alcohol policy.

Canada's Liberal government campaigned on a promise to legalize marijuana for recreational use, arguing prohibition does not prevent young people from using the drug.

But Jeff Tonken, CEO of Calgary-based natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy, agreed with Neveu that employee costs will rise if the government succeeds in legalizing recreational pot by July 1, 2018.

"It's going to be more costly for us to police the safety of our people," he said.

Enform, an oil and gas industry training and safety organization, said in a recent statement that the federal legislation fails to address the need to do further research on marijuana impairment testing.

"There is well-documented research to demonstrate cognitive impairments that can last for more than 24 hours and up to 20 days for chronic marijuana use," said Enform CEO Cameron MacGillivray, calling for a legal prohibition on marijuana in or near the workplace.