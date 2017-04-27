Under-the-radar growth

Photo: Contributed

One of Comcast's fastest-growing businesses hasn't been selling cable or internet subscriptions — or making movies and TV shows, or selling TV ads. It's been theme parks.

Since 2011, when Comcast first took over NBCUniversal's film and TV studios, cable and broadcast networks, TV stations and theme parks, the parks have been one of its biggest revenue drivers. It was, of course, a smaller business to begin with, leaving more room for growth, but that isn't the whole explanation.

Cable subscriptions dropped for a decade before growth resumed last year (although cable revenue still inexorably ticked higher). TV advertising faces a threat from digital giants Facebook and Google, who can target ads precisely to users. Films are an up-and-down business.

And the company is bullish on the parks. "We're expecting a big year," said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at an investor conference in February. It continues to spend on them. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures will rise 10 per cent this year to about $1.6 billion, largely because of parks investment.