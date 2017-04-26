An 'amicable' trade war

Photo: The Canadian Press Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Anyone looking for a political decoder for how the Trudeau government might be interpreting Donald Trump's latest spate of anti-Canadian trade rhetoric could do worse than American comedian Stephen Colbert.

The late-night television personality lampooned Canada's polite response to Trump's claims that Canada's lumber and dairy policies have been "rough" on the U.S. or a "disgrace" that is hurting U.S. dairy farmers.

Colbert poked fun at Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr — depicted as a cartoon beaver — for saying he "disagreed strongly" with the Trump administration's imposition of new duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

"Them's fightin' words — that's Canadian for (expletive deleted)," Colbert deadpanned late Tuesday.

The Trudeau government is resisting the urge to drop the rhetorical gloves, sticking to its muted, don't-offend-Trump message discipline. But insiders suggest the last week has put that to the test.

"In terms of our approach to the United States, I would describe it as polite, but firm," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday in a conference call from Berlin, where she was attending G20 meetings.

"I want to assure Canadians that I am absolutely firm and absolutely tough and strong."

She said she is optimistic a new softwood deal can reached and that it will be a win for both Canada and the United States.