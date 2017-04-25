Loonie hits 14-month low

Photo: Contributed

A rekindled softwood lumber trade dispute with the United States pushed the Canadian dollar to its lowest level in 14 months on Tuesday.

The loonie lost 0.29 of a U.S. cent to close at 73.72 cents US, after American President Donald Trump imposed tariffs averaging at 20 per cent against Canadian softwood exports.

The last time the loonie closed below that level was Feb. 24, 2016, when it finished the day at 73.06 cents US.

Craig Jerusalim, a portfolio manager of Canadian equities with CIBC Asset Management, said the trade dispute wasn't the only reason why the loonie closed lower Tuesday.

"With oil being below $50 and gold being pressured, there's a whole host of reasons why the Canadian dollar has lagged," Jerusalim said.

He added that other protectionist measures — such as the renegotiation of NAFTA and a possible tax on Canadian dairy products — are also weighing on the loonie.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index added 32.73 points to 15,745.19, led by the base metals sector, which added 2.23 per cent, while gold stocks retreated 4.13 per cent.