Lumber job losses likely

The federal government is reaching out to reassure forestry workers, lumber producers and others facing the impact from a fresh sofwood trade war that it stands ready to help cushion what it suggests will be a heavy blow.

The U.S. is imposing significant duties of up to 24 per cent on lumber imports — the latest flare-up in Canada's escalating trade skirmish with President Donald Trump's administration.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr acknowledged Tuesday that job losses are likely in the offing, saying Employment and Social Development Canada is standing by to provide essential services for anyone who is impacted.

"If we look at the history of these trade actions, there inevitably will be job losses," Carr told a news conference in Ottawa.

"We will focus our efforts on doing whatever we can to ease the impact of those job losses; that is the reality of this countervail. It is going to result in some tough times for some operators across the country.

"We are prepared and well-positioned to do whatever governments can reasonably do to help the workers, the industries and the communities that will be affected."

Available ESDC supports include employment insurance, career counselling, retraining and provincial skills development programs, said Carr, noting Canada is no stranger to softwood disputes with the U.S., and has always prevailed in the past.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, who held a news conference immediately following Carr and Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier, was incredulous that the federal government had nothing significant on offer for those who will feel the impact.

"We don't seem to have a plan," Mulcair said.

"When you're dealing with a bully, at some point you have to stop backing up. That's all (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau seems to be able to do."

Trudeau, meanwhile, said earlier Tuesday that the Canada-U.S. relationship is bigger than any one trade irritant — and that Canada needs to impress upon the U.S. that both countries would suffer from a "thickening" border.