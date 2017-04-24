S8 more prone to cracks

41677
Samsung's latest phones feature big wraparound screens and lots of glass. SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans, says the phones also appear to break more easily.

The nearly all-glass design of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus makes them beautiful, SquareTrade says, but also "extremely susceptible to cracking when dropped from any angle."

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new phones have received positive reviews from The Associated Press and other outlets.

Samsung says advanced orders for the S8 were 30 per cent higher than that for the Galaxy S7 phones. The company didn't release specific figures.

