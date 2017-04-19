Vinyl boost in digital world

Photo: The Canadian Press

Record stores have not only survived the onslaught of pirated music, digital downloads and online streaming services. They're now growing in numbers.

Several hundred indie music retailers have opened in the past five years in the U.S. thanks largely to the resurgence of vinyl records, industry officials say.

"Stores are popping up in small towns. There's enough vinyl business to support them. You have a lot of young entrepreneurs who are seeing this opportunity," said Wes Lowe from Alliance Entertainment Corp., the nation's largest wholesale distributor of compact discs, DVDs and vinyl record albums.

That gives music lovers something to cheer as Record Store Day celebrates its 10th anniversary Saturday in stores from Maine to California.

The annual event pays homage to the neighbourhood music store, the place where people have long gathered to thumb through vinyl records or cassette tapes. Back in the 1970s, every community had at least one of them, but hundreds went out of business at the onset of the digital music revolution.

The number of independent record stores levelled off at about 2,000 before growing over the past five years to a number that's closer to 2,400, Lowe said.

The resurgence in vinyl sales is helping.

A new generation is enamoured with old-school vinyl albums and turntables, joining older listeners who grew up with record albums and audio purists who prefer the full, warm sound of albums to modern compressed digital audio files.

Sales of vinyl albums have grown from fewer than 1 million records a year in 2005 to more than 13 million in 2016, according to Nielsen Music.

And money is being invested in expanded production capacity. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Jack White got into the act by launching a vinyl pressing plant earlier this year in Michigan.