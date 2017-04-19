Subway sues CBC

Photo: The Canadian Press

Subway has filed a defamation lawsuit against the CBC over reports the sandwich chain alleges have caused it to suffer significant sales losses.

In a statement of claim filed with a Toronto court earlier this month, Subway takes issue with television and online reports as well as tweets published by the broadcaster, which it alleges were meant to discredit the company and its products.

Subway alleges the CBC acted "recklessly and maliciously" in airing a "Marketplace" report in February that said DNA tests suggested some chicken products served by the chain could contain only 50 per cent chicken or less.

The company further alleges the tests conducted on the chicken "lacked scientific rigour," were conducted without appropriate methods by people without proper training and then interpreted by people who also lacked training.

Subway is seeking $210 million in damages,.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the CBC says it stands by its reports.