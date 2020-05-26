156606
Business Beat  

Blenz gives back

- | Story: 300988

Ashlyn Olafson is humbled by the support of the community and gives back whenever she can. She loves her customers and looks forward to seeing them everyday. On the first Sunday of every month, be entertained by young youth performers while enjoying your favourite Blenz drink - visit them today & make them your new favourite local coffee shop!
 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Business Beat articles

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4154004
#12-3359 Cougar Rd
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$429,900
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158287


Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life

Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157062