Ashlyn Olafson is humbled by the support of the community and gives back whenever she can. She loves her customers and looks forward to seeing them everyday. On the first Sunday of every month, be entertained by young youth performers while enjoying your favourite Blenz drink - visit them today & make them your new favourite local coffee shop!
Business Beat
Blenz gives back
Ashlyn Olafson is humbled by the support of the community and gives back whenever she can. She loves her customers and looks forward to seeing them everyday. On the first Sunday of every month, be entertained by young youth performers while enjoying your favourite Blenz drink - visit them today & make them your new favourite local coffee shop!
More Business Beat articles
Recent Trending
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >
- Orphan well fund tappedBC - 11:52 am
- Hot weather on the wayKamloops - 11:51 am
- Staycation summer comingBC - 11:45 am
- Rural recycling changesRDOS - 11:36 am
- 31 years later, still missingKelowna - 11:18 am
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
© 2020 Castanet.net