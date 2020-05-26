Blenz only serves the best. They have always stayed true to the quality and ingredients. Meet Ashlyn, the owner of Blenz Coffee downtown Penticton. She loves supporting local while serving high quality, pure and organic food & drinks. She is proud of what she serves to her loyal customers & is looking forward to serving you today!
Business Beat
Pure and organic
Blenz only serves the best. They have always stayed true to the quality and ingredients. Meet Ashlyn, the owner of Blenz Coffee downtown Penticton. She loves supporting local while serving high quality, pure and organic food & drinks. She is proud of what she serves to her loyal customers & is looking forward to serving you today!
More Business Beat articles
Recent Trending
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >
- Orphan well fund tappedBC - 11:52 am
- Hot weather on the wayKamloops - 11:51 am
- Staycation summer comingBC - 11:45 am
- Rural recycling changesRDOS - 11:36 am
- 31 years later, still missingKelowna - 11:18 am
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
© 2020 Castanet.net