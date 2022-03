Photo: Contributed Natalie Wilkie

Natalie Wilkie has yet another Paralympic medal to add to her collection.

The Salmon Arm cross-country skier has already won two gold medals at the 2022 games in Beijing, China and on Friday she earned a silver in the Woman's Middle Distance Standing.

Wilkie's teammate, Emily Young, finished in 11th place.

Wilkie has one more chance to add to her medal haul when she and Young compete in the Mixed 4x2.5km Relay event tonight at 6 p.m.