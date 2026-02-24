Photo of a driver is worth more than words when identification is required

Driver's licence photos

Photo: Contributed If you are pulled over by police and you do not have a photo on your driver's licence, the officer my take your photograph for later identification.

Drivers who fail to produce drivers licenses with their pictures on them when stopped present a very real difficulty for the police officers who stop them.

Is the driver one who cannot be bothered? Did they just forget it this trip? Or are they prohibited, unlicensed or impersonating someone else to avoid being charged?

How do you identify a driver sufficiently to positively testify that the person in court a year later is the one you dealt with that day?

The Schryvers Test (a series of questions used to assist in properly identifying the driver in traffic court as the accused) is simple but not as reliable as taking a picture of the driver.

Kavel Multani was stopped by police for disobeying a yellow light at an intersection in North Vancouver. Multani did not produce his driver's licence and was photographed by a police officier as part of his note-taking during the investigation.

Multani turned out to be a prohibited driver and was convicted after a trial. The conviction for driving while prohibited was appealed because the trial judge did not exclude the officers identification of the accused, based on the picture that was taken at the roadside.

Counsel argued that taking the photo violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Identification of Criminals Act did not permit it.

The judge found that when Fedirchuk observed Multani at the scene it was his duty to identify him properly, and in the course of doing so to make and record accurate evidence of identity. In the course of doing so, he could make notes of his observations and he could have made a sketch in his notes had he chosen to do so.

“Generally, a photograph will provide evidence that is more reliable than notes or sketchesIn those circumstances. I find the reasoning of the B.C. Court of Appeal in the R v Dilling case is applicable. There has been no unreasonable search and seizure and the photograph is properly admissible,” wrote the judge.

