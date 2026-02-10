Be careful when helping pull a vehicle out of a ditch

Pulling vehicle from ditch

Photo: Drivesmartbc.ca As the rescue driver in this situation, you don't have any exemption from the rules of the road.

Question: I have seen several cases of helpful drivers, pulling cars out of the ditch with ropes and chains. Often that obstructs other vehicle, sometimes in both directions. Last night, in the dark, several vehicles had close calls with “helpers” on the road. I always understood it was illegal to do this without proper safety gear and maybe certification or license to do rescues?

Answer: There is nothing in the Motor Vehicle Act that specifically stops a good samaritan from pulling a stuck vehicle out of a ditch. It is how they chose to do it that can cause a problem and those “close calls” you refer to would be the issue.

If you watch the television programs, Highway Thru Hell or Heavy Rescue: 401, you see all the safety precautions that are taken before crews start to remove a vehicle. Despite that, there are still drivers who don't slow down and even collide with tow trucks. Flaggers, barricades and flashing lights are sometimes not enough to keep everyone safe.

With a bit of planning and consideration you might be able to give another driver a quick tug back onto the road without causing trouble but anything more than that is likely best left to the professionals.

As the rescue driver in this situation, you don't have any exemption from the rules of the road. Add your duty to drive with reasonable consideration for others and not to drive without due care and attention and you can see that opportunities to help are limited.

I asked ICBC about this situation and whether helping would see a denial of insurance coverage if a crash occurred while a driver was attempting to pull another vehicle out of the ditch.

"That would depend on the situation" was the response I received, and ICBC would not discuss it further. The risk is yours.

Unless it is a matter of life and death, you should carefully consider the potential of your actions before you try to pull someone else out of the ditch.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.