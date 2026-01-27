Police officers and traffic ticket quotas

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Tim Schewe says during his long career as a police officer he was only subject to meeting a traffic ticket quota twice.

“Got your quota yet?”

It was a jab I heard often (as police officer) at the roadside. Some days I really wanted to respond, saying something like: "Yes, thank you. This ticket means I get a new toaster!"

Somehow, I don't think the drivers would have seen any humour in it.

Seriously though, I was only subject to a (ticket) quota twice in 20 years of traffic policing. Near the beginning of my service, I was limited to no more than 30 percent of my total charges being speeding tickets and at the end, I was required to complete at least six impaired driving investigations per year. Sadly, it was harder to limit the speeding tickets than it was to find impaired drivers.

This topic surfaced again a couple of weeks ago when I heard from someone who was not happy to learn police officers had to have at least 10 impaired driving charges (initiated) in the calendar year to become a member of Alexa's Team.

This person was stopped for speeding but was surprised to have the officer first ask if he had been drinking. He left with what he felt was an undeserved speeding ticket used as an excuse to find impaired drivers. He felt it was a conflict to be a public servant and a member of any group requiring enforcement minimums to join.

I suspect if the person had not been speeding, he would not have been stopped in the first place.

What's wrong with asking any driver if they have consumed liquor? I didn't ask. I just stuck my head up to the open window and took a good sniff. If I smelled liquor, I asked to see if the driver would lie about it or not. That was always a good indication they were worried about their level of impairment, as most who had a glass of wine or beer at dinner would tell you about it.

Following what I considered to be good management practices, my supervisors had to pay attention to numbers. All things being equal, if I gave out 10 tickets during a shift while my co-workers gave out 20, someone wasn't doing their job.

What would you do with an employee you were paying who wasn't producing a reasonable output?

