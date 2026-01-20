What drivers want to see, and do, in the coming year

Driving resolutions for 2026

Photo: Pixabay Two-thirds of respondents to and Angus Reid poll conducted for ICBC said that they were interested in setting a driving goal for themselves in the year ahead

B.C. drivers were polled by Angus Reid on behalf of ICBC to find out what their new year driving resolutions would be for 2026.

Two-thirds of respondents said that they were interested in setting a driving goal for themselves in the year ahead and 42% felt showing more patience behind the wheel should be their choice for the year ahead.

Seventy-six per cent of drivers thought our roads would be much safer if everyone made driving resolutions. Their top suggestion was to stay focused on driving and eliminate distractions by not using electronic devices.

The second most popular choice for driving resolutions was stress reduction and mental health. Relieving driving stress is something that we can do by making positive personal choices. What you choose to believe about the actions of the drivers around you has a big influence on the stress you experience while driving.

Other popular driving resolutions include combining errands to save gas and time (36%), improving fuel efficiency through better driving habits like smoother braking and acceleration (28%), leaving earlier to be less rushed (35%).

Only about 20% of drivers saw any need to resolve to improve their skills or behaviours. Nineteen per cent would reduce speeding, gain parallel parking or backing-up skills and 18% would avoid distracted driving.

Setting a positive example for family, children or friends came in slightly higher at 28%.

On the other hand, 74% of the drivers polled thought everyone else on the road would benefit from making a driving resolution. Are you surprised at that finding?

Walking and riding a bicycle (25%) or taking public transit more often (13%) instead of driving were also mentioned in the survey.

