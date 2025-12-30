Recognize your bad driving habits

Improve your driving

Photo: Pixabay All drivers benefit from reviewing defensive driving principles, watching advanced driving or hazard perception videos or taking a refresher or defensive driving course.

Serious drivers treat driving as a skill that can be measured, reviewed, and improved.

Everyone is at risk for developing bad driving habits over time and if we let them become our default setting we might not make changes until it is too late. Just because you are a better than average driver, it doesn't mean that there is no room for improvement.

Increase your self-awareness while driving by developing the habit of mentally checking in during routine trips.

Here are common red flags to watch for when you practice that:

• Driving on autopilot and not recalling the last few minutes

• Frequently braking late or hard

• Following other vehicles too closely

• Rolling stops or inconsistent signaling

• Feeling rushed, impatient, or annoyed with other drivers

• Exceeding the speed limit without realizing it

If you identify a behaviour that happens repeatedly, it is a habit, not an isolated mistake.

Relying only on our own perception is not enough. Take advantage of external inputs when they are available:

• Ask a trusted passenger to observe and give specific feedback

• Review dashcam footage if available

• Pay attention to near-misses, honks, or sudden evasive actions by others

• Note traffic tickets, warnings, or frequent close calls as indicators

Patterns matter more than individual incidents. Bad habits usually stem from inattention, over confidence, time pressure or our emotional state. Understanding why a habit occurs makes it easier to change. Bad habits persist when you try to cure them without a replacement behavior. For example, if your bad driving habit is forgetting to signal your target is to signal before any lateral movement, every time.

Tie corrections to specific triggers. If your bad driving habit is speed control, verify your speed every time you see a speed sign. That will convert conscious effort into automatic behaviour.

After each drive, ask yourself if it went well. If you identify an error, add it to your focus. This will only take 30 seconds and reinforces awareness and progress.

Experience does not prevent bad driving habits, intentional practice does.

You are improving when:

• Drives feel calmer and more predictable

• You anticipate hazards earlier

• Other drivers’ mistakes affect you less

• You rarely feel rushed behind the wheel

• Near-misses decrease over time

The best drivers are not flawless, they are self-aware, reflective, and proactive. Treat your driving habits as a system to monitor and refine and improvement will follow naturally.

