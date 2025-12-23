To work properly, vehicle safety sensors must be kept clean

Photo: Pixabay Keep your vehicle's headlights clean so you can be seen and other drivers can see you.

You don't just keep your vehicle clean so that it looks good anymore.

The sensors for your vehicle's safety systems need to be kept clean, especially in the winter, so that they will function as intended. There are six sensors that newer vehicle may be equipped with and they require maintenance to continue to protect you properly.

1. Backup camera

Instructions vary on this, so if in doubt read your vehicle’s owner’s manual. The camera lens has an anti-reflective coating, so using the wrong cleaner or rubbing the grit present on the lens may damage it. Flush the lens and then wipe it clean with a soft cloth. The rear windshield washer may have a special nozzle to help do this job. You may wish to investigate a hydrophobic coating to help keep the lens clear between cleanings.

2. Bumper sensors

Parking assistant sensors are small circular sensors in the vehicle bumpers. Clean them with a soft cloth and a mixture of water and car wash detergent.

3. Blind spot monitor

Rear body panels house radar sensors that detect obstacles. Remove any dirt, snow or salt residue.

4. Forward collision and lane departure

These sensors are found behind the top centre of the windshield. Keep the glass here clean. My Subaru owner's manual warns not to apply hydrophobic windshield treatments to this area of the windshield.

5. 360-degree camera

Clean each camera's lens the same way that you would clean the backup camera's lens.

6. Grille

Many vehicles place radar sensors behind the front grille. Keep the area clean of snow and ice.

ADAS systems on the vehicles around you use your lights to activate automatic emergency braking (AEB). Make sure the lights they are clean and working so your vehicle is correctly recognized and the AEB system in other vehicles can protect you.

ADAS systems are there to protect you. Don't turn them off.

