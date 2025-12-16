Best keep calm on the road and in parking lots

Photo: Pixabay AI-generated image Keeping calm, even in the face of an ignorant driver, will keep you safe during an incident and that positively impacts everyone.

I was sitting in a mall parking lot recently waiting for my wife to do some Christmas shopping and whiling away the time watching what was going on in the traffic around me.

Parking spots were at a premium, people were in a hurry and an incident of road rage played out for everyone to see.

I don't know what the driver of one vehicle did but the front seat passenger in the vehicle following behind was certainly upset about it. I could clearly hear her exclaim to the male driver: "I'm really angry!"

She then leaned over and pounded on the horn a few times for good measure.

It might seem like it at the time, but it isn't worth fighting over a parking spot. There will be others available.

Did this woman accomplish anything? Aside from vent her anger and make a spectacle of herself, I think not. Judging by the reaction of the female driver of the car in front, she had no idea that the performance was going on, let alone that it was aimed at her.

It's probably a good thing that the male driver was cool about it and nothing escalated. He had the social skills and common sense to realize that allowing his temper to boil over wouldn't contribute positively to either the situation or his frame of mind.

Keeping calm, even in the face of an ignorant driver, will keep you safe during an incident and that positively impacts everyone.

Peace on earth and goodwill to man, not just at Christmas but throughout the year contributes positively to road safety.

Please have a happy and safe holiday season.

