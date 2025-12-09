Are traffic tickets making drivers better or just punishing offenders?

Photo: file photo Most traffic tickets, not including intersection safety camera offences, carry penalty points if the driver is convicted.

When I was in training to become a constable, I was told traffic tickets were issued to change driving behaviour.

The inference was those changes would be for the better. Why is it then, if I watch what is happening around me on the roads bad driving behaviour is commonplace?

I'm not talking about the errors people make as genuine mistakes but about wilful disobedience.

In 2024, 500,719 traffic tickets were issued by the police and the intersection safety camera system. Thirty-eight per cent of those tickets were issued for speeding (190,197) and 17% for running red lights (83,405). Intersection safety cameras were responsible for 46,570 and 80,430 tickets respectively.

Third place is held by using an electronic device while driving tickets at 6% or 30,926 tickets. Everything else is lower still and that everything else covers a lot of unsafe driving behaviour.

Most traffic tickets, not including intersection safety camera offences, carry penalty points if the driver is convicted. Two and three point tickets are the rule but the use of electronic devices while driving is four points and careless driving is six points.

The Driver Improvement Program guides RoadSafetyBC in prohibiting drivers who accumulate too many penalty points. Unless you drive at excessive speed or receive some four- and six-point tickets, you can collect up to 14 points in a two-year period and only expect to receive a warning letter.

I was unable to find data concerning driving prohibitions for too many penalty points on the B.C. government website.

A majority of British Columbians responded to a 2023 poll saying driving behaviour has become worse over the past five years. Who is to blame for that? Why, everyone else of course!

Are traffic tickets doing what we hope they will and change driving behaviour for the better? Is there a better way? Please share your thoughts.

