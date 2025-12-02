Xavier's Law and reckless driving in B.C.

Proposed road safety law

Photo: Times Colonist The family of Xavier Rasul-Jankovics, a 12-year-old boy who died after being struck by vehicle on Vancouver Island, are pushing to have a law introduced that would prohibit a driver for 30 days for committing a reckless act.

On Aug. 25, Shawnigan Lake RCMP were called to a fatal collision where 12-year-old Xavier Rasul-Jankovics was rollerblading on the road and was struck and killed by a passing 17-year-old driving at high speed.

After striking the child, the driver then collided with a utility pole, injuring both occupants of the car. That was the start of the story that resulted in the creation of Xavier's Law.

Private Member's Bill M226-2025 was proposed by MLA Dana Lajeunesse and passed first reading in the legislature. The bill would prohibit a driver for 30 days for committing a reckless act.

There is no provision for the driver to appeal the prohibition.

In plain English, reckless acts are defined as:

• Doing a wheelie

• Spinning the vehicle's tires

• Doing doughnuts

• Driving in the oncoming lane longer than needed to pass

• Driving with a person in the trunk

• Not being in the driver's seat while driving

• Driving 40 km/h or more over the limit where the zone is less than 80 km/h

• Driving 50 km/h or more over the limit where the zone is 80 km/h or more

• Driving faster than 150 km/h

• Preventing another driver from passing

• Brake checking another vehicle

• Playing “chicken”

• Making a left turn at an intersection by trying to beat oncoming traffic at a new green light

Drivers who drive while prohibited under Xavier's Law will also be subject to the vehicle impoundment laws.

The Superintendent of Motor Vehicles

Xavier's Law would also require the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles to consider the circumstances of any prohibition issued under this law. A further prohibition under section 93 Motor Vehicle Act might be warranted.

Most private member's bills do not get passed into law in British Columbia.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.