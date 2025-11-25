Don't leave a parked vehicle's door open on the traffic side

Caution opening car doors

Photo: Pixabay The Motor Vehicle Act, which forbids leaving the traffic-side door of a vehicle open for longer than necessary to load or unload passengers.

This is about a small claims action for damages to the open driver's door of a parked pickup truck when it was hit by a passing cyclist.

The case was not decided in favour of the pickup truck owner.

Idris Gencoglu parked his large truck on the north side of Alberni Street in Vancouver at around 3p.m. He checked his rear view mirrors and opened the driver's door to exit, stepping into the street.

In order to retrieve some items from the truck he had to step up onto the running board and spent some time with the driver's door open into traffic while he gathered the items.

While Gencoglu was putting his GPS unit in his briefcase, Tara Borg, cyclist, attempted to ride past his truck and collided with the open driver's door. Borg was injured and both the truck and the bicycle were damaged.

Gencoglu sued Borg for the cost of repairing the scratches on his truck.

He told the court Borg was negligent because she was not wearing a bicycle helmet, she was riding at an excessive speed and without due care and attention.

The judge hearing the case found not wearing a helmet was not related to the cause of the collision. She also found Gencoglu failed to show Borg was negligent or caused any damages to him.

The judge referred to Section 203 (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act, which forbids leaving the traffic-side door of a vehicle open for longer than necessary to load or unload passengers.

Gencoglu should have gone around to the passenger side of his truck in order to gather his valuables from inside.

She dismissed Gencoglu's case and awarded costs to Borg.

