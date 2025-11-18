Traffic laws enforced because they need to be

Police traffic enforcement

Photo: Castanet

“First off, no disrespect to the police. I have a problem when day in and day out the police are pulling people over for traffic violations and running road blocks when there is so much crime going on in B.C cities and towns.

“We, as tax payers pay large amounts of money each year to keep us all safe and for the police to uphold the laws but I have yet to see a decline in crime and criminals walking our streets.

“I sure notice the increase in traffic violations! I mean police are handing tickets out like candy and it's getting to be too much. More and more us hard working Canadians are having to pay these damn traffic tickets so just some food for thought we all need to start opening our eyes.”

This opinion landed in my inbox the other day. It's not an uncommon sentiment, but I think it is misguided.

These rules create uniformity and predictability for all road users, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, by providing a standard code of conduct. Road users can predict the behaviour of others who follow them and avoid collisions.

Police cannot "hand out tickets like candy" unless drivers choose to disobey the rules. You always have the choice of following the rules and leaving the police to deal with someone else.

You are more likely to suffer financial loss, personal injury or death through the operation of a motor vehicle than you are from all the other criminal actions combined.

If you happen to be in the under-24 age group, the primary cause of death in B.C. is a motor vehicle collision.

Do you buy car insurance? If so, 80% of what you pay each year is spent by ICBC to cover direct expenses from crashes. Think of how nice it would be if there were no crashes and you could keep that money to spend on something else.

Also, criminals drive to and from crimes. Very few criminals get around by a means other than driving, as we all do. Chase enough traffic violators and sooner or later you begin catching the criminals occupying those vehicles.

Do you still think that traffic law enforcement is not worth police time and effort?

