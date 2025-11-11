Driver safety should matter to all who use the road

Bullying new drivers

Photo: Contributed Sometimes young drivers, whose vehicles display the "N" sign, are bullied on the road by other drivers.

It was not uncommon to be told a new driver sign was not displayed because adults took the sign as a signal to bully the new driver.

I thought that was just a convenient excuse to give a police officer when a driver couldn't be bothered to make sure the required sign was in place. After all, who wouldn't realize a new driver deserved more room and a little leeway for mistakes because they were just beginning their driving career?

Fast forward to a recent drive home from work. I looked left to see I was overtaken by a Jeep driven by a driver displaying the “N” sign of a novice driver. The driver wasn't significantly over the speed limit but it was the behaviour of the adult piloting the four-wheel drive pickup twice the size of the Jeep following behind it that upset me.

There was about two meters of space between their bumpers at 80-plus kilometres per hour. While the Jeep was centred in the fast lane, the truck was half on the left shoulder and half in the fast lane. The truck’s driver wanted to get past, now.

The driver probably realized that they would be less likely to face consequences for their aggressive driving because young drivers rarely report it to police. In fact, I did not often investigate a driving incident of that nature, where the complainant, young or old, was willing to back up a request for charges with a court appearance.

If traffic enforcement is not present to intervene, that was the only way that the offending driver would be sanctioned for their disregard of others.

For the new driver, the lesson learned may not be a good one. Adults cannot be trusted to do the right thing in traffic. Young drivers are taken advantage. It does not matter how you drive, as long as you don't crash, there's nothing to worry about.

Instead, I hope the resolve was not to drive like the inconsiderate bully (in the truck) because driving safely matters to us all.

