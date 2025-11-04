Planning to become a better driver

Brush up your driving skills

Photo: Contributed

I've joined the ranks of the senior citizens and my last formal driver training class was in the late 1990s.

With that in mind, I was wondering about planning to become a better driver. ChatGPT offered advice but I had to correct some of it. Here's what AI shared with me in response to my query after my edits.

“That’s an excellent question and a smart one to ask. Many people your age still drive safely and confidently, but it’s also a time when small changes in vision, reaction time or habits can quietly affect driving performance. The fact you’re thinking about this already puts you ahead.

Here’s a focused plan for becoming (and staying) a better, safer driver at 65:

Update your knowledge

Take a mature driver refresher course. Review new vehicle technologies. If you drive a newer car, learn how driver-assist systems (ADAS), like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control or blind-spot detection actually work, and their limits.

Check and maintain physical skills

Vision: Get your eyes checked yearly, including depth perception, peripheral vision and glare recovery. Clean lenses and windshields make a big difference.

Hearing: Important for detecting sirens, horns, or engine sounds.

Mobility: Gentle stretching or light exercise helps with neck and shoulder flexibility for shoulder checks.

Reaction time: Driving simulators or safe driving video games can keep reflexes sharp.

Sharpen mental and decision making skills

Plan your routes. Avoid complex intersections or high-speed merges when possible. Give yourself extra time. Rushing causes more errors than aging ever will. Stay focused. Eliminate in-car distractions — even GPS and phone alerts can erode reaction time.

Adapt to your comfort zone

Drive during daylight and good weather if night vision or glare are challenging. Choose familiar routes or less busy times of day. If heavy traffic or highways cause anxiety, practice with a friend or instructor.

Keep your vehicle safe and comfortable

Adjust mirrors and seat to maximize visibility. Use backup cameras and blind-spot monitors effectively. Keep the windshield clean and tires properly inflated for best braking and visibility.

Continuous driver training

Read ICBC’s Learn to Drive Smart guide once a year as it’s updated regularly. Take online refresher courses, such as the Comprehensive Guide to Defensive Driving or Defensive Driving Skills for Everyday Safety. Watch dashcam videos or defensive driving clips to analyze real world mistakes safely.

Reflect after each trip—What went well? What could I have handled better?"

