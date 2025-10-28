Bollards help keep those using the roads safe

Deliniating road space

Photo: Alistair Waters Bollards can help delineate roads and curbs as well as lanes.

"To the city, for all the bollards everywhere making sure we drive within the lines. How are they making our streets safer? Do they not delay emergency vehicles?"

The first thing that came to my mind when I read this was this driver doesn't think it is important to stay between the lines.

Staying between the lines is a fundamental skill for any driver. Managing space properly avoids collisions with others on the road, including cyclists and pedestrians who have a right to be on the edge of the roadway.

A rigid bollard is a sturdy post that serves as a fixed barrier to prevent vehicles from entering a specific area. They are permanently installed and are designed to withstand significant impacts, making them ideal for long-term security and traffic management in high-risk areas.

A flexible bollard is a post designed to bend upon impact, absorbing energy and springing back to its original position. They are used for traffic calming, protecting bike lanes, and creating boundaries, as they minimize damage to vehicles and the bollard itself.

The benefits of flexible bollards include:

• They can withstand repeated impacts.

• They absorb impact energy, which can prevent damage to vehicles and the bollards themselves.

• They have a longer service life and require less maintenance than rigid bollards.

• They can be used to create adaptable, multi-purpose public spaces that can be easily reconfigured for different uses.

B.C.'s Active Transportation Design Guide has numerous examples that show the use of bollards as traffic calming measures and keeping drivers out of lanes that they don't belong in.

If necessary, commercial vehicles can drive over flexible bollards in order to turn at intersections. The same applies to emergency vehicles and drivers pulling over to make way for them.

Emergency services are consulted as part of any municipal street design project to either insure access or to plan alternate routes to access the area.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.