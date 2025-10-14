Don't overload a truck when hauling firewood

Hauling firewood safely

Photo: Pixabay When hauling firewood in the a pickup truck, loads need to be securely tied or tapped down and the truck cannot be overweight.

Heading out to collect firewood for the winter?

Fall was always a good time to watch for pickup trucks with pyramids of firewood in the back on our highways. When checked they were often illegal, and unsafe, in three ways—unsecured load, overweight and a danger to vehicle occupants if the pickup was involved in a collision.

There is a lot of sweat invested in harvesting a pickup load of split firewood. Why would you hazard the loss of some of that hard work by not thoroughly tying or tarping it down? Imagine the consequences if a piece of it fell off the back of your pickup at 90 km/h. It would strike another road user with the force of a small bomb.

Section 35.04 of the Motor Vehicles Act says: “Vehicles must be equipped and cargo must be contained, immobilized or secured in accordance with the applicable requirements of this Division and the Standard and so that it cannot:

(a) Leak, spill, blow off, fall from, fall through or otherwise be dislodged from the vehicle, or

(b) Shift on or within the vehicle in a manner that affects the stability or manoeuvrability of the vehicle.

Fines for load security violations start at $173.

When I weighed any pickup I found filled like that, they was overweight on the rear axle. I was obligated to order the driver to immediately remove the load from the highway until the pickup was no longer overloaded.

This left the driver with two options—call someone to bring their pickup and transfer part of the load or leave some of the load behind on the ground. Hopefully it would still be there when they returned after emptying what was safe to carry home.

Also, how strong do you think the rear glass is in the cab of a pickup truck? Chances are excellent that in a collision, part of the load of firewood will come through the back of the cab as if the glass wasn't even there.

That would not be good news for the back of the driver or a passenger’s head.

