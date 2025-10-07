Ways to stay safe when driving on the roads

Avoiding rear-end collisions

Photo: Pixabay ICBC reports between 22,000 and 25,000 rear-end vehicle collisions each year.

Perhaps the most common type of collision in British Columbia is the rear-end crash. ICBC reports between 22,000 and 25,000 of them each year.

How do you protect yourself from being involved in a rear-end collision? Here are 10 suggestions for steps you can take to keep yourself safe:

1. Look far ahead

Watching as far ahead as possible allows you to prepare for trouble. You have more time to think about a response and brake sooner. That gives the driver behind you the same opportunity. They will be less likely to slam on their brakes at the last moment and rear-end you.

2. Keep your eyes moving

We tend to focus on what is in front of us when we drive. Scanning around your vehicle every five to eight seconds, and when you are stopping, allows you to identify hazards overtaking you.

3. Stay aware when stopped

Just because you have stopped at a red light does not mean others behind have too. You may have to take action to avoid a rear-end crash after you stop.

4. Plan your escape

As you begin to stop, keep in mind you may have to escape being hit from behind. Plan a path to safety so that you can get out of the way if you have to.

5. Approach all red lights cautiously

If you rush up to the red light and stop at the last second, it is likely a driver behind you is going to do the same thing. If you approach gradually, so do they. Anticipating the light may means you won't have to stop.

6. Leave space in front of you

Don't become a pleat in the accordion if a rear end crash happens. Stop so you can see pavement between the front of your hood and the bottom of the tires of the vehicle in front of you.

7. Check your brake lights regularly

If your brake lights don't tell the driver behind you are slowing or stopping, a vehicle behind is much more likely to rear-end your vehicle.

8. Leave yourself an out

Always maintain space around your vehicle, especially the one in front of you. That allows you time to react and room to escape.

9. Don't allow another driver to tailgate you

Slowing to allow the tailgating driver to pass, or even pulling over and stopping to let them by, is an act of self-preservation. The minor inconvenience is worth being safe.

10. Drive at a safe speed

The faster you drive, the greater the chance you might have to brake suddenly in traffic. Driving at a safe speed can reduce the risk of being rear-ended if you do.

