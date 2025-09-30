Road safety and the placement of bins on the road shoulder

Photo: Contributed The placement of garbage bins on the road shoulder can be an obstacle foe bicycle riders.

Question: I cycle along a rural road near Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. The road I am talking about has a 60 km/h speed limit and a marked one-metre wide shoulder on each side. On garbage pickup days, some people place their residential bins on the shoulder. When that occurs, cyclists are forced to move over into the roadway. Is this practice allowed?

Answer: I am familiar with this road as I travel it often. It is rare to find a vehicle that is not moving faster than the speed limit, which presents another risk to alternative transportation users like cyclists.

Let's start by looking at where a cyclist must ride. Section 183 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act states a person operating a cycle must ride, as near as practical, on the right side of the highway.

In this case, the paved shoulder is part of the highway and in the absence of bins the rider is required to use it. The result is the rider moving back and forth from the shoulder to the roadway.

Drivers are reluctant to behave properly when a cyclist takes to the lane they are entitled to. This increases the risk for the cyclist.

The agency that has ultimate control of the road in question is the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit. It agreed there is no law in either the Transportation Act or the Motor Vehicle Act that makes it illegal to place the bins on the road shoulder pending pickup.

The ministry advised the regional district should be consulted as it has authority over the garbage collection program.

The regional district responded promptly, saying: “We advise residents to avoid placing carts on sidewalks or in bike lanes to ensure accessibility and safety for all users. If the gravel is uneven and carts are prone to tipping, that may explain why some residents are placing them closer to the road.

“We’re currently developing a visual guide to help residents navigate various cart placement scenarios—such as areas without sidewalks or bike lanes, uneven gravel, or sloped driveways. We appreciate your patience as we work to provide clearer guidance.”

Where would the nearest flat spot be to place bins? I suggest it is where residential driveways meet the road.

Some municipal bylaws dictate where to place bins and often require a minimum of one metre of space on all sides. Of the bins.

If the bins are placed at the edge of the pavement, the collection truck would be more likely to move to the right, allowing following traffic an opportunity to pass. Apparently, the contractor has told the regional district that on certain roads, its drivers prefer cars not to attempt passing, as it can be dangerous.

An inquiry to the waste removal contractor failed to get a response.

Having to pass a collection truck once is preferable to having to continually move around parked bins.

Consider alternative transportation users when you put your bins out for pickup, wherever you live in the province.

