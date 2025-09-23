The decision to give up driving can be a difficult one for seniors

Deciding to stop driving

Photo: Unsplash Surrendering our driver's licence will be a life-changing event. We see driving as a symbol of independence and freedom. It gives us the ability to live comfortably in rural and suburban areas, while still being able to access the places that are important to us.

I've been teaching my Road Safety for Seniors course at Elder College since the early 2000s.

I think the main interest of students is in keeping their driver's licenses for as long as possible. I'm surprised it took me a long time to realize I needed a module concerning the decision to stop driving.

It's inevitable, at some point in our lives we will be faced with the decision to end our time driving. If we're lucky, we will have time to ease into that transition by planning ahead.

Losing our ability to drive is a negative life event. It impacts our lifestyle, physical and mental health and sense of self-worth. It can even increase the possibility of being placed in an institution.

The key elements to minimize stress are planning and timing. If you have to downsize and move closer to services, think about the walk score when you move to a new residence. That is an indication of whether you can walk to the services you require or not. Discover and test community resources you can use to travel without driving a vehicle. That could include public transit, keeping your car and having someone drive you, ride-sharing and using the services of community volunteer groups.

Sometimes we don't get to choose the end of our time driving. A sudden illness could dictate that we stop driving. If this does happen, recognize that it is normal to experience grief.

It will take time to work through your feelings but it is possible to move forward and enjoy life without driving.

