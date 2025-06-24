Truckers top five complaints about drivers of smaller vehicles

Photo: City of Kelowna Big rig drivers have concerns about safety when sharing the road with smaller vehicles.

I asked a couple of truckers what bothered them about the drivers of small vehicles.

We had a lively half hour discussion from which I gathered their top five concerns. Each of the concerns could have serious consequences for everyone on the highway.

The first two concern sudden reductions in speed. The small vehicle driver will either pass the transport truck, pull in suddenly, and then slow down or just slow suddenly without taking note of the truck behind.

When you consider a fully loaded truck with all the air brakes properly adjusted has only 50% to 65% of a small vehicle’s braking efficiency, you can guess how dangerous this move could be.

Passing over a double solid line when drivers are impatient with trucks forced to travel slowly is next. Often there is oncoming traffic and nowhere to go for all vehicles involved. The truckers would travel the speed limit on hills if they could but they can’t so it would be best to wait for the proper place to pass.

On multi lane roadway slow drivers that won’t keep to the right are frustrating. This situation isn’t limited to truck drivers either. People need to realize that even if they are traveling at the speed limit in the inside lane if someone faster approaches they must move to the outside lane.

The last situation is where drivers of small vehicles follow along directly beside heavy trucks. There is no law against this one, but it is not a good idea to do this with any vehicle. If either driver is required to make an emergency maneuver there is nowhere to move to. Pacing slightly ahead or behind is the preferred method.

