Diesel pick-up trucks producing a cloud of black smoke may be illegal

Question: A few times every summer, when riding my motorcycle, I come up to a set of traffic lights and have to stop behind a diesel pickup truck as we both wait for the light to turn green.

When it does, the driver hits the throttle and I become another victim of "rolling coal". What am I to do? My options are really only to drive through the cloud of black exhaust, or stay stopped in the lane until the cloud has dissipated.

Both options present significant risk to me. If I drive through the cloud I have a 100% risk to my long term health. If I stay stopped in position until it's safe to go, I reduce the risk but now have to contend with the traffic behind me.

Turning left or right still requires me to drive through black cloud, so I have no escape option.

Answer: Rolling coal is the practice of intentionally spewing thick, black smoke from a diesel engine's exhaust, usually by modifying the vehicle to force more fuel into the engine than it can burn.

This cloud of soot is often directed at pedestrians, cyclists or other drivers.

Section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act makes it an offence to drive a vehicle that has had required pollution controls removed or made less effective. Division 40A and 40B of the MVA Regulations set those standards, but only for trucks with a licensed gross vehicle weight of more than 5,000 kilograms.

Cars and light trucks are regulated by the Schedule to Division 7 MVAR where it says:

“16. The engine and exhaust system of every motor vehicle shall be equipped and adjusted to prevent the escape of excessive fumes or smoke as compared to other motor vehicles of the same or similar types and sizes.”

The standards in the vehicle inspection manual used by designated inspection facilities to guide inspectors do not mention what comes out of a vehicle's tailpipe. However, if the vehicle was produced with emission controls, they must be installed and operating in order to pass.

Ultimately, prevention of drivers rolling coal comes down to traffic policing. Whether the officer witnesses an instance or it is reported by the public, steps can be taken to force the vehicle into compliance.

A $109 traffic ticket for a violation of section 219 MVA and/or a notice and order could be issued to the driver.

