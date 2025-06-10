265170
Behind-the-Wheel

In construction zones use caution and slow down

Slow in the 'cone zone'

Tim Schewe - | Story: 555242

If you ever have the chance to talk to a school crossing guard, flag person, highway maintenance worker or anyone else whose job requires them to work in the “cone zone” on our highways, ask them how safe they feel when they are on the job.

If they don't have a story of their own about negative or dangerous driving behaviour, they have definitely watched someone else at their work site bear the brunt of a poor driving decision.

In general, if our workplace is not safe, we feel entitled to apply pressure to our employers to make it so. If you think about it, in the cone zone, the employers are the drivers. If another person's workplace is not safe, we wonder why someone is not doing something about it. Either way, you are responsible when you are driving in a workplace.

A quick scan of WorkSafeBC collision numbers indicates there were nine deaths and 267 injuries between 2015 and 2024. One has to ask, why is this is so when every effort is made to post signs, erect cones and barricades, employ flag persons, use pilot vehicles, double the fines in construction zones and create advertising campaigns like “Stay Out of the Cone Zone and Slow Down, My Mother Works Here” campaign?

I once calculated it cost me 74 seconds to slow from 80 km/h to 50 km/h for the duration of one of the longer construction zones in my patrol area. Surely we can afford to grant this much consideration to our road workers, even if we do feel we don't have time for anyone but ourselves in our busy lives.

These people have to go home to their families at the end of their shifts as well. Please help to make sure that they can do it.

The “Slow down, move over” rules apply to drivers in the cone zone.

About the Author

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement experience. He has been writing his column for most of the 20 years of his service in the RCMP.

The column was 'The Beat Goes On' in Fort St. John, 'Traffic Tips' in the South Okanagan and now 'Behind the Wheel' on Vancouver Island and here on Castanet.net.

Schewe retired from the force in January of 2006, but the column has become a habit, and continues.

To comment, please email

To learn more, visit DriveSmartBC



