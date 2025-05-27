Is it safe to open your vehicle's door?

Photo: Pixabay Look before opening your vehicle's door at the side of a road.

Imagine the surprise of the motorist at a collision I once investigated. He parked at the side of the road, opened his door and a passing car tried to tear it off.

It's a good thing he didn't step out while he opened it.

What went wrong here? The motorist didn't look first or didn't see what was overtaking him. He probably felt safe in the fact that he had stopped close to the curb and was out of harm's way.

In the case of a driver or front-seat passenger, there is a mirror to help see if anything is overtaking the vehicle before you open the door. A quick shoulder check is also a good preventative measure to turn into a habit.

For back-seat passengers, the rear roof pillar and lack of a mirror can make this task almost impossible.

The “Dutch Reach” is the best solution for all vehicle occupants. Open the door with the hand on the opposite side of your body from the door. That will force your body to rotate to the left and allow you to look back through the gap before the door opens very far. If something is there, hopefully there is enough room to avoid a crash.

Today's highways are no longer designed so traffic is always on the left side of a parked vehicle. Be cautious of cycle lanes that may be on the right side of parking areas.

Failing to look or see when you open your door poses a significant threat to cyclists and is often referred to as “dooring” or being “doored.” Cyclists must use the right edge of the roadway and are difficult to see because of their size. A cyclist who slams into an open car door can be seriously injured.

Cycle lanes designed without a buffer do not eliminate the hazard.

Opening a door from the outside can be a problem as well. It is not uncommon to see a driver walk up to their vehicle and open the door to enter without giving any thought to overtaking traffic. Passing vehicles may be forced to move to the left or stop in order to avoid a collision.

Section 203 of the Motor Vehicle Act forbids opening the door of a motor vehicle on the side available to moving traffic unless and until it is reasonably safe to do so. Once a door on that side is open, it must not be left open for longer than is required to load or unload passengers.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.